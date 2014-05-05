Cooler This Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Following the departure of a cold front that swept through the region last night, a breezy and noticeably colder day is expected for today.The day will start off with a sunnier sky, but clouds will filter in overhead during the afternoon as a couple of spotty showers pass over the northern and central portions of the Triangle. A clear sky is forecast to return by tonight with a lighter wind, helping temperatures dip down into the lower 30s and upper 20s.Seasonably chilly conditions will persist through Sunday as afternoon high temperatures remain below 50 degrees Fahrenheit for most of the region. An upper-level trough will sweep over the Carolinas overnight Sunday into Monday, but due to a lack of moisture, precipitation is expected to be limited to the Appalachians as light snow showers.Otherwise, a dry and seasonable stretch of weather is expected through the first half of the week as an area of high pressure strengthens over the Southeast; highs are forecast in the upper 40s and lower 50s, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s through Wednesday.The next threat for showers won't be until the latter half of the week, when a weak cold front associated with low pressure over southern Canada passes over the Triangle. Thursday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week as air from the south advects into the area, but periods of showers will be likely through Friday as this system passes.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart