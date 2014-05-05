Weather

Rain Today, and a Colder Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a beautiful fall day yesterday, a cold front moving across the East Coast will bring us showers and even a few thunderstorms through the day today, especially this morning. Temps are 20 warmer this morning is spots, but they will fall throughout the day.



Eventually these showers and storms will start to end later this afternoon and evening as high pressure quickly moves over the East Coast.

Temps will tumble into the 40s.

Tomorrow will be sunny with temperatures peaking in the lower 60s.

As we head through the rest of the weekend and into next week, a ridge of high pressure will build over the Southeast, promoting mostly dry and warm conditions for the Triangle as temperatures approach the 80-degree mark once again.

A surge of moisture toward the middle of next week will bring the slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but most spots stay dry.

Have a great weekend!

Big Weather

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple injuries reported in Raleigh apartment fire
Chris Christie: 'I was wrong' not to wear mask in White House
LATEST: NC leaders urge vigilance in COVID-19 precautions
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
Rain could hamper second day of early voting
102-year-old woman survives COVID-19 hospitalization
Teen with toy gun killed during attempted robbery, deputies say
Show More
5-year-old finds lemur that went missing from SF Zoo
St. Aug's president dies months after being appointed
EXCLUSIVE: President Trump calls on Gov. Cooper to 'open up the state'
Roxboro to allow trick-or-treating this Halloween
String of campaign sign thefts leaves Johnston Co. voters unhappy
More TOP STORIES News