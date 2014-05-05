WEATHER: Cold Mornings Later This Week

Weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 50s.
Tomorrow will be just as warm as today, however it will be breezy as a cold front sweeps through the Carolinas. That front will bring limited moisture, a shower/isolated storm in the afternoon and evening. Any showers/storms that do form will likely be north of the Triangle.

Behind the front, we've got cold mornings with temperatures starting in the 30s for both Thursday and Friday morning. Thursday afternoon will only be in the upper 50s/low 60s. Friday will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
A more potent system arrives this weekend. Expect showers and storms Saturday PM. Some of the showers will persist into early Sunday morning. By late Sunday morning, skies clear and temperatures will quickly rise into the 70s.

Afterward, a sunny stretch and a warm-up begins.

Be Well & Stay Safe,
Robert Johnson

