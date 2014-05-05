Weather

Weather: Cold Night Ahead, Warmer by Late Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a sunny and chilly day today, even colder air arrives tonight. Expect temperatures to dip below the freezing mark for most of central NC. Tomorrow will remain sunny and cool, followed by another cold night. Temperatures will climb a little higher on Thursday as we transition from mostly sunny to partly cloudy by the evening.

Clouds will build throughout the day on Friday before we receive some showers late Friday into early Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Then Monday and Tuesday will both feature a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 50s.

Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson

