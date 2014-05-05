WEATHER: Coldest Night of the Season Tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It a silent but cold Christmas night. Tonight will be clear, which will allow temperatures to crash into the 20s and even into the teens. This will make it the coldest night of the season.Tomorrow will feature plenty of sunshine but it will still be chilly with highs in the low 40s in the Triangle (our average for RDU is 51).Sunday will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the low 50s. More clouds and slightly warmer air arrives for Monday with highs in the upper 50s.A cold front will swing through the Carolinas late on Monday. High pressure builds in behind the front making for a sunny but rather cool day.We'll see increasing clouds throughout the day on Wednesday ahead of our next storm system that looks similar to last night (Christmas Eve's) weather set-up. This system will bring rain on New Year's Eve as we end 2020 (how appropriate) and could provide an isolated storm as well.New Year's Day starts off with a lot of clouds before sunshine peaks through late in the day, a glimmer of hope for a better year ahead!Merry Christmas!Robert Johnson