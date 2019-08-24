Weather Forecast for the Triangle, Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary

A cold front pressing southward through North Carolina early this morning with still some showers in the area. We expect cooler and more comfortable air to filter into the area over the weekend, but the front likely will become stationary along the coast.Northeast winds will send Atlantic moisture into the area, though, so it will stay mainly cloudy. Saturday looks wet at times with fall-like temperatures and highs only in the low 70s. Some breaks of sun on Sunday will allow it to warm up a bit but no higher than the 70s.A shower or two can pop up in the area Sunday as well.Those traveling to the beaches this weekend will be contending with unsettled weather.In addition to a front moving in and becoming stationary, we have our eyes on a disturbance over the Bahamas that will drift northward this weekend. It will likely pass well to east of the Carolina coast Sunday through Monday with a good chance it will become organized into a tropical depression. It will likely churn up the seas and cause rough surf. If it passes close enough to shore, it would enhance the rain on Sunday or Sunday night.Next week will start out with a decent day Monday, although clouds will likely limit sunshine and there could still be showers east.After that, the front to the south will likely start to retreat. This will lead to increasing warmth and humidity Tuesday along with the return of thunderstorm potential. Another cold front could affect the area as early as Wednesday and bring another round of storms.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart