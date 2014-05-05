Weather

WEATHER: Another Mild Day Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Outside of a few lingering showers this morning, the Triangle should end up dry as a weakening cold front dissipates over the region.
Following a cloudier start to the day, sunshine is expected to break through by this afternoon as dry air briefly mixes in at the low levels of the atmosphere. Mild conditions will persist due to a southwesterly wind keeping warm air in place; highs will once again reach the middle and upper 60s.

An upper-level trough building out of the south-central United States will swing a strengthening low pressure system through the Southeast overnight tonight through most of the day Monday. A quick round of soaking rain is expected for most of the Triangle before this system retreats to the northeast. Rainfall amounts will likely vary across the area; highest totals of 1-2 inches are expected over the Appalachians and northern Piedmont, while closer to the Southeast coast, some areas will be hard pressed to get more than 0.25 of an inch.

A surge of cool air will rush into the Southeast early next week behind this passing low. Monday will remain mild, but strong cold air advection won't be noticeable until Monday night given a moderate north wind and clearing sky. The cooling trend will continue into Wednesday, where high temperatures will struggle to break out of the 40s for most! These temperatures will be approximately 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit below normal.

A second storm system is expected to move through the Southeast Wednesday. With cooler air in place ahead of this storm, there will be a greater chance for ice or wet snow to mix in with rain during this event. Snow and ice will be most likely in far northern and western portions of the Triangle, with the possibility of accumulating ice for some areas. Though a lot can change leading up to this storm, expect a chilly, soaking rain for most Wednesday with some slippery spots to the north and west.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC hospitals prepare for arrival of Pfizer vaccine
What we know about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
Trump loses Wisconsin case while arguing another one
Driver killed after crashing into tree near I-40 off-ramp in Raleigh
Paul Newby elected Chief Justice as Beasley concedes
Country music legend Charley Pride dies from complications from COVID
Show More
Free food from faith-based group helps cash strapped people in Wake County
Wake School Board meeting to discuss potential return to online learning
FDA chief calls reports of White House threats 'inaccurate'
Driver who crashed into crowd of people in NYC, injuring 6, is charged
Dolly Parton saves 9-year-old co-star from oncoming car
More TOP STORIES News