WEATHER: Another Mild Day Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Outside of a few lingering showers this morning, the Triangle should end up dry as a weakening cold front dissipates over the region.Following a cloudier start to the day, sunshine is expected to break through by this afternoon as dry air briefly mixes in at the low levels of the atmosphere. Mild conditions will persist due to a southwesterly wind keeping warm air in place; highs will once again reach the middle and upper 60s.An upper-level trough building out of the south-central United States will swing a strengthening low pressure system through the Southeast overnight tonight through most of the day Monday. A quick round of soaking rain is expected for most of the Triangle before this system retreats to the northeast. Rainfall amounts will likely vary across the area; highest totals of 1-2 inches are expected over the Appalachians and northern Piedmont, while closer to the Southeast coast, some areas will be hard pressed to get more than 0.25 of an inch.A surge of cool air will rush into the Southeast early next week behind this passing low. Monday will remain mild, but strong cold air advection won't be noticeable until Monday night given a moderate north wind and clearing sky. The cooling trend will continue into Wednesday, where high temperatures will struggle to break out of the 40s for most! These temperatures will be approximately 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit below normal.A second storm system is expected to move through the Southeast Wednesday. With cooler air in place ahead of this storm, there will be a greater chance for ice or wet snow to mix in with rain during this event. Snow and ice will be most likely in far northern and western portions of the Triangle, with the possibility of accumulating ice for some areas. Though a lot can change leading up to this storm, expect a chilly, soaking rain for most Wednesday with some slippery spots to the north and west.Have a great day!Steve Stewart