WEATHER: Damp Tonight, Warmer and Breezy Tomorrow

Weather Forecast for April 24, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The remainder of the night will prove to be damp and dreary with light rain (along with an isolated storm or two). The Storm Prediction Center has taken all of central NC out of a level 1/5 and level 2/5 risk of severe weather.
We do not anticipate severe weather tonight since the air mass over us has been far too cool to support strong or even severe storms.

Tomorrow will be warmer and breezy with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Monday will be filled with sunshine and high near the mid 70s.
Tuesday through Thursday will be a taste of summer as warmer air allows temperatures to climb into the 80s.

After tonight, our next best chance for rain won't arrive until Friday.


Have a great weekend!
Robert Johnson

