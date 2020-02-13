Friday evening showers paving the way for a mostly dry weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The upper-level storm system that has brought lots of rain to central North Carolina during the past several days continues to bring the region showers and thunderstorms, but most of the activity has been widely separated. Some places have seen little or no rainfall today. Showers and thunderstorms in the area this evening will die out around or shortly after sunset. Most places will see a mostly rain-free weather pattern for later tonight and first thing tomorrow morning.The upper-level storm system will pass just north of central North Carolina tomorrow then finally begins to move eastward tomorrow night and Sunday. Once again, the afternoon and evening hours of tomorrow are most likely to see a shower or thunderstorm, but the deeper moisture will be mostly near and east of the I-95 corridor. The best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms will be east of the Triangle.As we look at the second half of the weekend, the weather looks more dry than wet. There will be less clouds and more sunshine on Sunday.As a result, temperatures will climb well into the 80s. Even though it will be moist enough for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, the best chance for that will be east of the Triangle and mostly over eastern most North Carolina.Have a great day,Chris Hohmann