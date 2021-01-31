Weather

Wintry mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain in North Carolina Sunday could lead to icy spots on the road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Expect to see a day full of cold rain here in most of central North Carolina on Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory from the Triangle to the north and west went into effect Saturday night and will continue until noon on Sunday.

Late Saturday night into Sunday, snow flurries began for areas north of the Triangle, but nothing like the snow that fell a couple of days ago.



A light wintry mix moved across Triangle to the north from about 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., bringing sleet, snow or freezing rain. The mix has since turned to rain. There could be up to .25'' of ice accrual north and west of I-85 and travel should be avoided in these areas if possible.

Though the effect on the Triangle should be minimal, freezing rain could cause some slick spots on the roads as temperatures hover around the freezing mark.



North of I-85, the mix will last a bit longer, until perhaps noon or 1 p.m. A light glaze of ice on elevated surfaces is possible and you may even see a light coating of snow in some areas.

ABC11's Ana Rivera was out on the roads monitoring conditions north of the Triangle.

Ana Rivera monitors road conditions in Person County as wintry mix moves in



The rain should move out by Sunday evening.

Stay with the ABC11 weather team for any developments or updates.

Winter weather in a pandemic | What to expect this year
The First Alert Weather team is making sure you're prepared for any winter weather that comes our way this year.



