Warmer on Thursday with showers and storms possible in afternoon, evening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Warmer today with a high near 80 degrees. Still a few showers and thundershowers possible this afternoon and evening.
Friday and Saturday will be even warmer with highs in the mid-80s but there will be showers and storms around for both days.
Sunday-Wednesday will be hazy, hot and humid with a few isolated storms. Feels like temperatures in the low to mid-90s
Have a great day!
Steve Stewart
