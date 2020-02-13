Weather

Warmer on Thursday with showers and storms possible in afternoon, evening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Warmer today with a high near 80 degrees. Still a few showers and thundershowers possible this afternoon and evening.

Friday and Saturday will be even warmer with highs in the mid-80s but there will be showers and storms around for both days.

Sunday-Wednesday will be hazy, hot and humid with a few isolated storms. Feels like temperatures in the low to mid-90s
Have a great day!

Steve Stewart

