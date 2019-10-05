Weather: Finally fall temps this week

With a large area of high pressure anchored over the Northeast and nosing southward along the Eastern Seaboard, today will be much cooler!The low-level east to northeasterly flow around the southern periphery of high pressure will lead to a good deal of cloudiness today.This setup will lead to afternoon temperatures running a good 5-7 degrees Fahrenheit below average for early October, into the lower 70s.Skies will remain fairly cloudy tonight with a light easterly flow in place. Temperatures will not be nearly as cool as last night.The center of the high will exit off the New England coast Sunday.More of a southeasterly flow will develop along with warmer air, about 8 degrees warmer than today.There may still be a fair amount of clouds in place with the easterly flow. With time this southeasterly flow will bring an increase in moisture Sunday night into Monday, so we can expect more clouds.A cold front will near the spine of the Appalachians by the end of the day Monday. In advance of this front we will likely have our warmest day of the new week with highs in the lower 80s. As the front moves into the Triangle Monday night and Tuesday, a shower or two cannot be ruled out. However, the biggest impact will be to knock our temperatures back down into the lower 70s Tuesday.High pressure will build into the region for the rest of the week which will promote nice, fall weather through at least Thursday and possibly Friday.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart