Weather: Finally feeling like fall with 70s all week

Warmer air will move into the Triangle today and Monday, but it will be short-lived. High pressure will slide off the New England coast today, which will allow for more of a southeasterly flow to develop across the region.This will help to bring the warmer air into the area, but will also result in an increase in moisture.This in turn will lead to a good deal of clouds across the region with a few peaks of sunshine.Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 70s, which is right around the average for early October.This overall setup will remain in place tonight with patchy clouds and mild temperatures.A cold front will near the spine of the Appalachians late Monday.Meanwhile, increasing moisture may lead to pockets of rain over eastern North Carolina and the Outer Banks.The Triangle will likely squeeze in a dry day on Monday between the rain near the coast and the rain associated with the cold front to the west, over the mountains.A southerly flow in advance of this front will promote a warmer day with afternoon highs in the lower 80s under a mixture of clouds and sunshine.As the cold front moves into the area Monday night and Tuesday, there can be a couple of showers in spots.Behind the front we will once again find ourselves in a cooler air mass Tuesday as a northeast flow takes over.Low pressure is expected to organize and strengthen off the Delmarva Peninsula late Tuesday into Wednesday, which will help to reinforce the northeast flow across our region.This will keep our temperatures locked into the lower to middle 70s Wednesday with a good deal of clouds. Some drizzle cannot be ruled out both Tuesday and Wednesday.High pressure will then wedge back into the area for the rest of the week, providing pleasant fall weather Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle and upper 70s.Have a good day!Steve Stewart