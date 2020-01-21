Weather

Cold again Tuesday, warmer by the weekend

As a large area of high pressure continues to spread out across the eastern half of the country today, some of the coldest air the Carolinas have experienced this season continues to filter into the Triangle on a light northeast wind.

Most temperatures will start out in the mid- or upper 20s, and will make somewhat of a recovery today with a good deal of sunshine. That being said, there will be a few places this afternoon which will fail to get out of the 30s. And, even in those places that get to 40 degrees Fahrenheit, temperatures will be close to 10 degrees below average.

Under a clear sky tonight, it will be very cold again.

High pressure will remain over Central North Carolina during midweek.

We will see another cold night tomorrow night. Then, the cold air will start to moderate Thursday afternoon as this zone of high pressure starts to move eastward. At the same time, high clouds will start to increase over the region as a complex storm system begins to develop over the central United States.

That storm system will consolidate into a well-defined surface storm over western Kentucky on Friday. A cold front extending southward from this storm system will move east as the storm moves east. The surface storm will pass over, or just north of, central North Carolina on Friday night and Saturday.

Rain will be arriving from west to east late Friday and Friday evening. Rain will continue to fall into early Saturday morning. Once the cold front moves through around daybreak, drier air will move in and the wet weather will come to an end.

Dry, cool air then moves in on Saturday afternoon. This will lead to a breakup in the clouds later in the day.

High pressure building in from the west will help bring a dry and settled weather pattern across the region for Sunday and Monday of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Bigweather


Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
