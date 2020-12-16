Weather

Temperatures near freezing as rain moves through North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Wednesday morning in parts of North Carolina.

A cold blast of air will arrive as rain moves into the area, creating a possibility of freezing rain.

The best chance of freezing rain is north and west of the Triangle. Alamance, Durham, Orange, and Person counties could see some winter precipitation.



As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, areas where rain has fallen so far have all had temperatures above freezing. But as the rain moves north, it could run into colder weather and change to a wintry mix.

As the sun rises, temperatures will increase to around 40 degrees, melting off any ice and transitioning the precipitation to rain.

Due to the impending weather, Durham Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

DPS Learning Center buses will run two hours later than their regularly scheduled times and learning centers will open at 9 a.m.

If students are scheduled for in-person evaluations, staff will contact parents or guardians to reschedule the appointment.

NC Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry spoke about the possible winter storm Tuesday afternoon.

He said while the storm was currently forecast to be a minor winter event, it's important to take it seriously and be prepared.

"Everyone should follow their local forecasts closely and stay alert to changing weather conditions over the next 48 hours. While this is currently forecast to be a minor winter weather event for our state, winter weather in North Carolina is notoriously difficult to forecast. And just a small change in the forecast can mean big changes in storm impacts," Sprayberry said.

Most of the ABC11 viewing area will only see rain Wednesday, but everybody should still prepare for a challenging morning commute--either through rain or freezing rain.

The cold air will be more stubborn in the piedmont and mountains. Areas like Greensboro and Asheville could see some significant ice build up.

