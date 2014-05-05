Heat Index Values From 105-110° Again

The @NWSRaleigh just issued another Heat Advisory for today (Thursday) from 11am - 7pm. Heat Index = 105°-109° in the Advisory area. #Heat pic.twitter.com/Qk0o6QMRsg — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) September 3, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The heat did surge again yesterday and we saw temperatures back up into the low 90s with dew points in the mid and upper 70s.As a result, the heat indices were over 100, even as high as 110. We continue to run several degrees higher this morning as well, though skies are fairly clear. We are seeing some reports of fog on northern and western fringes of the Triangle; it wouldn't hurt to mention that for early today.Otherwise, today will be another mostly sunny, very hot and humid day thanks to a ridge sitting over the Southeast. With the warmer start, temperatures should get a few degrees above where they did yesterday, and a heat advisory has been issued again.We will be watching a couple of cold fronts pushing eastward over the next couple of days; these will bring about some changes to our weather as we head into the holiday weekend.The first is a fairly weak boundary that will push eastward through the Northeast today, and could trigger some strong thunderstorms over eastern Maryland, northeastern Virginia and Delmarva. All of the precipitation with will remain well to our north today and tonight due to the ridge.However, that boundary does sink southward into the area early tomorrow, turning our winds more into the west as it progresses southward. This will sweep some drier air into the region, with dew points falling back into the upper 60s in the afternoon. As a result, though it will still be mostly sunny and hot with highs back above 90, it will not be quite as oppressive as today will be. Thunderstorm chances are minimal with the front due to the drier air and lack of upper-level support.A stronger front will push through the region tomorrow night and end up south of us Saturday. This will have a line of showers and thunderstorms with it as it heads southeastward through Virginia tomorrow, but we expect those to mostly fall apart after the evening as the front is nearing the Triangle from the northwest. Though there will be some clouds around as it comes through tomorrow night, the timing of the front suggests a dry passage.The models keep the front just far enough to the south of us Saturday to keep rainfall chances out of the region, though the GFS does have the possibility just to the south of the Triangle. That will be something to watch for the start of the long holiday weekend. Dew points come down considerably behind this boundary, and likely end up in the 50s. This will make for a much more comfortable day Saturday, especially with temperatures down into the lower 80s as well.The front stays to our south Sunday and Monday, but it does get hung up along the coast.Have a great Thursday!Big Weather