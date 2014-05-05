Heating Up, Stray Showers Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a bright, warm day with lower humidity, we've got a beautiful night on the way. Expect mostly clear skies and seasonal temperatures (mid to upper 60s) overnight. Patchy fog will develop after midnight.Tomorrow will be warmer than today with highs reaching near 90 in the Triangle and in the Sandhills. A cold front will move through central NC tomorrow evening and that'll provide a few PM showers and an isolated storm.That same cold front will park itself along our coast come Tuesday, providing a slight chance for showers south and east of the Triangle.Skies remain bright Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 80s. Our next best chance for rain arrives by the weekend.Have a great week!Robert Johnson