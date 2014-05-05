Weather

Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight all of central North Carolina is in a level 1/5 risk of severe weather and a level 2/4 risk for flooding. A line of storms to the west that is associated with a long-trailing cold front will advance to the east this afternoon and early evening, producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and even the potential for an isolated tornado.

The line of storms will be strongest from 7 pm-10 pm tonight. Afterward, we'll see have an overcast sky with some light, spotty rain showers. Expect overnight lows to be in the mid-50s to near 60. When it's all said and done, we could see anywhere from half an inch to an inch and a half of rain.

Hump day brings a completely different scene. Tomorrow will be cooler, less humid and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s/low 70s. Another mostly sunny day is in store for Thursday as well before another cold front arrives. This second cold front has no moisture with it, so it'll bring chillier air to the Carolinas but skies will remain mostly clear.

Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

