Weather: Highs in the low 80s, few showers possible

Parts of the Triangle can have a shower or thunderstorm this morning as a complex of rain and thunderstorms slides southeast across the southern Appalachians. Much of the steadier and heavier precipitation will pass by to our south. We will then have to keep an eye on another disturbance nearing from the northwest this afternoon which will bring another chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Again, we will be on the northern fringe of this feature with much of the activity sliding by to our south. In between, much of the day will be dry across the Triangle with times of clouds and sunshine.Aside from a spotty early evening shower or thunderstorm, tonight will end up dry with clearing skies.As a deep upper-level trough builds into the nations midsection Sunday, a warm front will lift northward across the area later in the day and at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out with this warm front lifting northward, although anything that does develop will be very spotty.In the wake of the front it will be noticeably hotter and humid Monday with afternoon temperatures soaring into the lower 90s. A weakening cool front will near from the west Tuesday and this may lead to a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be another hot day in advance of this front.This front will wash out as it heads east with only a slight lowering of temperatures expected Wednesday and Thursday.Have a great day!Steve Stewart