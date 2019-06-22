Weather

Weather: Highs in the low 80s, few showers possible

Parts of the Triangle can have a shower or thunderstorm this morning as a complex of rain and thunderstorms slides southeast across the southern Appalachians. Much of the steadier and heavier precipitation will pass by to our south. We will then have to keep an eye on another disturbance nearing from the northwest this afternoon which will bring another chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Again, we will be on the northern fringe of this feature with much of the activity sliding by to our south. In between, much of the day will be dry across the Triangle with times of clouds and sunshine.

Aside from a spotty early evening shower or thunderstorm, tonight will end up dry with clearing skies.

As a deep upper-level trough builds into the nations midsection Sunday, a warm front will lift northward across the area later in the day and at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out with this warm front lifting northward, although anything that does develop will be very spotty.

In the wake of the front it will be noticeably hotter and humid Monday with afternoon temperatures soaring into the lower 90s. A weakening cool front will near from the west Tuesday and this may lead to a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be another hot day in advance of this front.

This front will wash out as it heads east with only a slight lowering of temperatures expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart



Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
West Village tenants still living without windows months after explosion
9 killed in skydiving plane crash in Hawaii
12-year-old boy dies after fall from rock wall at NC trampoline park
Revamped Raleigh shopping center could be next go-to spot
Here's why insurance fraud is costing you a lot of money
Police: Man charged in cab driver's death also shot up Raleigh apartment
ICE confirms plans to arrest more than 2,040 undocumented family members
Show More
Rapper Cardi B facing 2 felonies in NYC strip club melee
Heartbreaking photo shows dog at NJ owner's empty hospital bed
Wade Avenue stretch expected to be closed overnight after water main break
Police looking for man who targeted elderly in flat tire scheme
Not drafted but not giving up: Triangle players sign NBA free-agent deals
More TOP STORIES News