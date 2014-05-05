Weather

WEATHER: Highs Near 60 Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will become partly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s. We'll see a few sprinkles move across central NC late tonight into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow will begin with a mixture of sun and clouds with areas of patchy fog. But more sunshine will quickly build into the region and allow for highs to soar into the upper 50s and low 60s.


A cold front will approach from the west on Friday and allow for increasing clouds and rain late Friday into early Saturday.

Cooler air (but not bitterly cold air) arrives for MLK Weekend. It'll be breezy on Saturday with plenty of sunshine both days and highs in the upper 40s for the weekend.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will feature of mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40s. Highs will be in the 50s once again for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Happy Hump Day!
Robert Johnson

