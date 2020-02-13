Friday brings high heat, high humidity on final day of July

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A stalled frontal boundary over the Mid-Atlantic will be the focal point for our weather through this weekend as several waves oflow-pressure pass through the region. This will ultimately bring us some clouds along with showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours through tomorrow.Drier air works its way into much of North Carolina by Sunday, but a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out as a coldfront approaches from the west.By the early part of next week, things become a little more interesting with Hurricane Isaias expected to track up the East Coast.This could potentially bring some major impacts to the area, especially east of the Triangle and along the Carolina coast. The mostlikely impacts that we will see across our viewing area will be 1-2 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts to our east. Coastalareas may see as much as 4-5 inches of rainfall along with the potential for storm surge and damaging wind gusts of 60-80 mph.Isaias should be out of the area by late Tuesday with an upper trough digging across the East. This trough will be responsible forbringing another round of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday before high pressure dries us up a bit by the end of the week.Tropics:Isaias has been upgraded to a hurricane and is currently crossing northern Hispaniola with wind gusts of 40-60 mph across thesoutheast Dominican Republic. Further intensification is possible as Isaias continues on a track toward the Bahamas and thenFlorida over the weekend. Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches can be expected over Hispaniola into the Bahamas and parts of Floridaand some locations getting 4-8 inches. All areas from the northern Caribbean through the Southeast U.S. should monitor this system closely.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson