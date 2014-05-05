Scattered Storms This Afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It took until yesterday afternoon, but we finally got our first 90+ temperature of the season when we hit 92.Today will be mostly cloudy. We could have some scattered showers and thunderstorms around for the afternoon commute. We will also see rising humidity. Temperatures will back off just a bit into the upper 80s. Readings of 90 degrees or better will continue just to the south of the Triangle.Tomorrow brings more clouds and temperatures in the upper 80s with only a slight risk of rain.The front will wash out over the area Wednesday as another storm system pushes across the Ohio Valley. Out ahead of that, our temperatures will get back above 90 as the wind increases out of the southwest. We end up with more sunshine as well, so it will feel even hotter than the actual air temperature, especially with the higher humidity still in place. While we can't rule out an afternoon thunderstorm, mainly over northern parts of the area, most places will stay dry and we have a shot at tying the record of 94 set just back in 2019.This system weakens coming through the Northeast on Thursday, and with little in the way of moisture or dynamics this far south we should remain dry. Some long-range modeling hints at enough of an influence from this front to be able to knock our humidity down just a bit, perhaps dropping the dew point back down below 60 briefly. Even if that does happen, it will likely be short-lived.The boundary stalls close to us on Friday, and will stretch back to an area of low pressure over Illinois. This wave will track eastward along the front, ending up near the Triangle late in the day before pushing eastward and away from the coast on Saturday. This wave will cause more clouds and increase the chances of showers and thunderstorms mainly to our north on Friday. They are more likely to occur anywhere on Saturday, though could be more scattered as the front tries to sink farther to the south behind the wave. This pushes the high heat more to our south.Long-range modeling shows the front pushing down into Georgia and South Carolina Sunday.This will allow a more seasonable air mass to move into the region for Sunday into Monday. Easterly flow will keep the possibility of some clouds in the area, though the chance of any rainfall is low.Have a great week!Big Weather