WEATHER: Hot, dry weekend with more heat expected this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern through this weekend, keeping the Triangle dry and warm.This pattern is expected to propel high temperatures back near the 90s heading into early next week. Overall, it should turn out to be a pleasantly warm weekend; humidity is not expected to be much of a factor as dew points peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s.High pressure will shift to the southwest towards the lower Mississippi River Valley causing upper-level ridging to weaken over the East early next week.A weak backdoor cold front pushing out of the Northeast will crawl towards the Carolinas Monday and remain over the region Tuesday, providing enough instability to produce isolated afternoon thunderstorms throughout the Triangle.Humidity will also become more noticeable through the middle of the week as temperatures remain above normal once a prominent east-southeast onshore flow funnels moisture into the area.There is a bit of uncertainty with the forecast looking ahead to the second half of next week. The European model keeps the region dry for most of the week ahead as high pressure sits idle off the Southeast coast, though the GFS depicts a cold front sweeping through the Carolinas as strong low pressure passes through southern Canada.Depending on how well high pressure holds up into this week, rain and thunderstorms may return to the Triangle by Thursday and Friday.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart