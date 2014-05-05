WEATHER: Hot temps Sunday with some storms Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will remain centered over the Southeast today through the early week with upper-level ridging peaking over the lower Mississippi River Valley. We will see warmer-than-normal conditions prevail during this time, and most areas will get another shot at approaching highs of 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Overall, it should be a pleasant end to the weekend!A slow-moving frontal boundary will shift out of the Northeast late today and will stall around the Virginia border by Monday afternoon.This front will provide enough instability to produce spotty afternoon thunderstorms, though the best chance for any convection will be over the Coastal Plain and northern portions of the Triangle. High pressure sitting over the Gulf Coast is expected to keep the remainder of the Triangle dry.Isolated afternoon thunderstorm activity will be possible once again on Tuesday in the Northeast before this frontal boundary dissipates with high pressure strengthening over the southern Atlantic waters. An east-southeast airflow is forecast to boost temperatures and return more humid air to the region as well. With widespread temperatures in the lower 90s expected, the mugginess will make it feel a bit uncomfortable!There is a chance that a passing cold front through the Northeast sparks more afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Wednesday, but convection is expected to remain far enough north of the area at this time. Another low pressure system is poised to develop out of the Midwest Thursday and Friday, and can return another round of showers and thunderstorms by the end of the week into the weekend.Have a great day!Steve Stewart