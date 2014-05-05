WEATHER: Hot Tomorrow, Few Storms Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure across the area is continuing to bring warmer-than-average conditions and generally dry conditions to the viewing area. Through the rest of today and into tomorrow, the center of the high pressure will push southeastward as a cold front slides southward into the area on Monday. This weak front, coupled with decent humidity, will likely bring a few showers and thunderstorms to at least the northern portions of the coverage area. Although this cold front will drift near the area towards the start of the workweek, temperatures aren't expected to drop much due to the front struggling to push into the Carolinas. The warm air mass will remain in place over the region bringing continued above-average temperatures.Strong high pressure will eventually wane through the midweek as a deep low tracks across southeastern Canada, dragging a strong front along with it. The slow-moving front will eventually cross the region on Thursday, but not before first bringing several rounds of thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.Tropics:At 5 a.m. this morning, Subtropical Storm Ana was named to the northeast of Bermuda. This storm is the first named system in the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season (which officially begins on June 1st). Ana will be within an environment marginally favorable for tropical development through Sunday and can maintain or even gain some wind intensity while remaining far enough to the northeast of Bermuda to avoid significant impacts. Despite this, rounds of showers can impact the islands this weekend, along with wind gusts of up to 35 mph, especially on Saturday.Ana will continue to bring an elevated rip current danger to our coast tomorrow.Be Well & Stay Safe,Robert Johnson