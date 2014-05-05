NC Weather: Hottest day of the year & a risk for storms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Stronger storms affected parts of the area Monday afternoon, but fortunately the severe weather reports remained outside of the Triangle.Today will be a quieter day with a bit of a lull in the stormy weather as a ridge of high pressure moves through the region. This will promote mostly dry weather with a very steamy afternoon for early May. There will certainly be enough instability for storms this afternoon, but there won't be anything to trigger the storms until late in the day, at the earliest. Any storm that does get rolling has minimal chance of severe weather, with the biggest threat from damaging winds.However, the National Weather Service updated its severe risk to a Category 2 of 5 for the northern part of the viewing area on Tuesday afternoon. The biggest potential threats ae damaging winds and/or pockets of hail.The associated cold front will move through the area Wednesday during the afternoon. Given this timing, we develop enough instability with the heating of the day to again get some thunderstorms to fire up. That being said, the exact timing will make a difference. Most of the models are settling out to a midafternoon frontal passage, with lowering humidity behind the front for the end of the day. This would limit the window in which storms can fire. Again we have a risk, though minimal, for severe storms in the afternoon.High pressure settles into the region tomorrow night and we will have a cool finish to the week for early May.After a cooler night with lowering humidity tomorrow night, Thursday will feature sunshine to start, though clouds are likely to increase in the afternoon ahead of the next upper trough diving southeastward from the northern Plains.We're dry during the day, but with the base of the trough moving through at night there could be a shower or two.The trough acts to reinforce the cool air, so Friday may not get out of the 60s despite sunshine. We are below guidance a bit Friday, but wanted to give the upper 60s a chance with that cool air in place. We'll see how the numbers trend going forward. This deep trough very well could spawn a coastal storm that could impact the Northeast Friday and Saturday, but that shouldn't be an issue for our area other than perhaps rougher surf than usual at the beaches; especially Friday. Today's model runs are carrying any coastal feature on out to sea.The weekend shows a warming trend with temperatures back into the 80s by Sunday. The next chance for rain and thunderstorms comes in on Monday with the next storm moving out of the Plains and Midwest.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather