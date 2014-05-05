Heat indices will range from 105-108° on Wednesday

The @NWSRaleigh issued a Advisory for most of our area from Noon to 7pm today (Wednesday). The Heat Index could top out between 105-108° #BeSafeOutThere pic.twitter.com/w7Ntt8fRY0 — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) September 2, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fog could be an issue this morning, with a very low temperature/dew point spread across much of the region with little wind. Along with that, we've got Tropical Storm Omar offshore moving away from the region and not be a factor in our weather.Though we'll have some areas of clouds and fog to start the day, an upper-level ridge building over us will keep precipitation to a minimum and bring some sunshine through the day. It will also be warmer than yesterday thanks to the return of warmer air on a southwest wind. This will be enough to send temperatures into the 90s for this afternoon. Along with the humidity, Heat Index numbers will push into the triple digits across much of our area.There will still be enough moisture in place that we can't rule out a thunderstorm or two firing up with the heat of the day.The upper-level ridge will hold on through tomorrow and Friday, while a cool front passes well to the north of us through Virginia. Though there is some drier air moving into the region from the southwest over the western side of this ridge, moisture stays relatively high. That will keep us dry, hot, and humid to finish out the work week.The front over Virginia will push southward into the Triangle Friday night with the slight chance of a shower, and it will still be moving through on Saturday. This will give us more clouds and lower temperatures Saturday; there will also be a stray afternoon thunderstorm or two in the area. The best chance of rainfall will be over southern parts of the area as that front moves south through the day. Temperatures will be back to more typical early September levels, with highs in the mid-80s.The front will stall over South Carolina Sunday and Monday, keeping it dry across the area with at partial sun each day. Not only will we have more seasonable highs in the mid-80s, we'll also see a nice drop in the humidity. Dew points should drop into the 50s by the end of the day Saturday and remain low through Sunday.They do start to creep back up on Monday, but will not be extremely high. This will make for more comfortable days for the Labor Day weekend, and some cooler nights as well.Have a great hump day and stay cool!!!Big Weather