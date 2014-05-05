Weather

Isolated storms possible tonight, sunshine returns tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Temperatures will actually rise tonight instead of fall ahead of a system that is set to bring us rain and a few thunderstorms. The strongest storms will be around from 11pm-3am. Raleigh and areas to the east are under a level 1/5 risk of severe weather overnight with the main threat being large hail and a damaging wind gust, but the severe weather threat is more likely for Eastern NC and the coast.



A few showers will be around early tomorrow morning but skies will brighten by sunrise. Tomorrow will be warm and breezy with afternoon highs in the upper 50s for the Triangle, low 60s for the Sandhills.

Wednesday will be dry with a transition from sun to clouds and highs around 50.

A persistent rain develops on Thursday. Areas northwest of I-85 will start off as freezing rain before the transition to rain by mid-morning. Rain will linger into early Friday before the sun comes out by late morning.

The weekend will feature plenty of sunshine. Saturday will be chilly with highs only in the low 40s, but more seasonable air arrives Friday.

Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

