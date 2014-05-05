Weather: Light Rain Moves Out

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The latest storm to affect the area is preparing to exit the region now, with the last bit of rain just moving into western parts of the Triangle.While it will be a bit damp to start the day, especially in southern and eastern parts of the area, we start to dry out by daybreak. Clouds will be slower to leave, with the upper-level support for this system not crossing the region until midday.Once it moves by, drier air will be able to move into the region, allowing the sun to return.Clear skies will continue into tonight and tomorrow as well with high pressure moving slowly eastward along the Gulf coast. Temperatures will moderate after yesterday's chilly readings in the 40s, with seasonable highs in the low 50s today, followed by a colder night in the 20s.Tomorrow we recover back to the mid-50s as our flow becomes more southwesterly.The high will still be moving through the Southeast Thursday with a stronger southwesterly flow giving us a mild day. We will approach 60 in spots in the afternoon with sunshine. There will be some clouds around to start the day, as a trough currently over the Southwest moves through the Southeast with just some cloudiness due to limited moisture.A strong cold front will approach from the northwest Friday and pass through the region at night, perhaps with a bit of rain. That rain will still be lingering along the coast into early Saturday. Both the American model and European are looking wetter today than they did yesterday, with at least a quarter of an inch of rain.Colder air will follow for the weekend behind the front with temperatures ending up back in the 40s for highs.A deep trough will swing through the area Saturday which will at least keep a lot of clouds in place over the region. We will see some intervals of sun, but the models are also hinting at the possibility of a brief shower in the afternoon not far away. For now, that is something to keep an eye on for the start of the weekend.By Sunday, the trough is moving away and ridging is building into the region aloft with high pressure over the Southeast at the surface. This gives us a cold and sunny finish to the weekend.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather