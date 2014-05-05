Weather: Looking at a periodically wet weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Periods of rain will be around until late morning, when the front causing the rain will push to the south and east; rainfall totals should be around 0.10 of an inch, but could top out over .25", in spots. With winds out of the west and southwest, conditions remain on the mild side, with mid-50s this afternoon as skies brighten. The lower clouds move off to the south and east, allowing for partial sunshine later in the day.As the front continues south and east tonight, settling near the Gulf Coast, a bubble of high pressure will move across the region. This will at least give us partly cloudy skies. However, any clearing will be short-lived with another storm brewing to our south and west.A trough will push into the Mississippi Valley later in the day tomorrow, and low pressure will start to develop along the western end of the front. This will send moisture back our way tomorrow night and Sunday morning as the storm tracks across northern Florida and ends up just east of North Carolina by Sunday. This track will be just far enough south and east to allow some colder air to linger over the area, and it could be cold enough for a while tomorrow night for snowflakes as far south and east as Raleigh. This wouldn't last very long, with any accumulations limited to a slushy coating, but areas just to the north and west of the Triangle can pick up 1-3 inches of snow. This is likely to be in the Triad over through areas near the Virginia border. It will end as rain Sunday morning before moving out of the area.As the storm heads out to sea Sunday, drier air will feed back into the region and some sun will return; however, it will also turn cooler, with highs in the upper 40s Sunday afternoon and nighttime lows back into the 20s. High pressure to the north will promote dry, seasonable weather Monday with some sunshine.We will then be in a battle zone of the air masses from Tuesday on into late next week, with one or two waves of low pressure coming at us.Depending upon their timing and trajectory, these could bring some rain. As Arctic air tries to press even farther south and east later in the week, we could even run a risk for some snow. For now, we like being in "milder air" on Tuesday in between a system to the south and a system to the north, but we continue to cover a mention of a little rain if the first system is quick enough. Timing of these systems would likely give us a day between each potential round of precipitation.Have a great weekend!Big Weather