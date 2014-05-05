WEATHER: Lots of sun on tap

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The nice weather we had today will last into the weekend! Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall fast, but it won't be as cold as last night. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.High pressure that's been over head will move off to the east over the weekend, but it will stay close enough to keep us dry. Skies will be mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s--perfect November weather!Sunday will bring more clouds but still there will be enough sun to push temperatures into the mid and upper 60s.Another cold front will swing through the region early Monday, but the front will be mostly dry except for a spotty sprinkle or shower early Monday. Cooler air will filter in for Tuesday with highs dropping back into the 50s.A stronger storm system will approach Wednesday, and while the timing needs to be worked out, it appears showers will arrive sometime Wednesday and may not clear out until perhaps Thanksgiving morning. We'll keep you posted on weather conditions for the big holiday!Have a great weekend,Chris