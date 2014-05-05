Weather: Lots of sunshine in store for Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As a cold front pushes east of the region this morning and away from the coast today, a large area of high pressure will build in behind it. This will give us very nice weather to start the week, with the center of the high passing north of us through Virginia tonight and then moving off the coast Tuesday.This high will bring in a fairly typical air mass, so we look for temperatures to reach the mid-70s today, dropping to around 50 tonight and then climbing a little higher tomorrow as winds shift back around into the south and southwest.There will be some cloudiness around to start the day ahead of the front as a lot of moisture streams northeast from the Gulf of Mexico, but once the front passes by midmorning, skies will turn nice and sunny. Clear skies will hold through tonight and tomorrow as well.Another cold front will approach from the northwest on Wednesday. Compressional heating out ahead of this front will give us a chance to run up into the low 80s, like we saw last week. However, this warm day with sunshine for the most part will be followed by another cool down for the end of the week. Temperatures will be a little cooler Thursday, but as the high ends up more or less due east of us off the coast by Friday, temperatures will top out in the low 70s.We do start to see an increase in clouds Friday ahead of the feature that will give us at least some rain over the weekend. TD 26 in the central Caribbean will head northwest into the southern Gulf of Mexico, then northward through the central Gulf this week before making a landfall near New Orleans Friday, likely as Hurricane Delta.Our weather for the weekend will be dependent on the track of the storm after landfall, but current thinking is it would carry rain toward us Friday night, then through the Triangle Saturday and Saturday night. The American and European models currently agree that the heaviest rainfall passes west and then north of us, but this will be something to be watched as the week progresses.The European quickly carries the moisture out to sea Sunday and clears us out for the end of the weekend and early next week, while the American doesn't have as clean of an exit. We will take a middle of the road approach for now.Have a great week!Big Weather