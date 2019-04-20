weather

Main threat over; pop-up showers possible through midnight

Brittany Bell has a look at the storms that are moving through this evening.

By
Central North Carolina endured numerous tornado warnings and reports of damage as heavy rain and wind lashed the area.

By 8 p.m., all tornado watches and warnings had expired in the ABC11 viewing area, except for Mecklenburg County, Virginia, which remains on tornado watch until midnight.

In the wake of the severe weather that moved through central North Carolina Friday afternoon and evening, it will turn drier and cooler later Friday as a more stable air mass moves into the region behind a cold front. The sky will clear later and it will be breezy and cooler with low temperatures dropping into the 50s across most of central North Carolina.

Pop-up showers are still possible in parts of central North Carolina through midnight.

An Eyewitness video shows what may have been a tornado sighting in Orange County:
Possible tornado caught on camera in Hillsborough near NC Hwy 54



Weather heading into the weekend

There could be leftover showers in spots overnight and into Saturday as the upper energy with this system lags behind and slowly moves east.

Easter Sunday will see more sunshine as an upper low moves out. It will be noticeably cooler for the afternoon hours with highs in the lower 60s.

High pressure will build in Monday producing plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will recover as highs will reach the mid-70s.
A front will approach the area later Tuesday and Wednesday with some clouds. A couple of showers will be possible by Wednesday.




