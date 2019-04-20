Main threat over; pop-up showers possible through midnight

By 8 p.m., all tornado watches and warnings had expired in the ABC11 viewing area, except for Mecklenburg County, Virginia, which remains on tornado watch until midnight.
In the wake of the severe weather that moved through central North Carolina Friday afternoon and evening, it will turn drier and cooler later Friday as a more stable air mass moves into the region behind a cold front. The sky will clear later and it will be breezy and cooler with low temperatures dropping into the 50s across most of central North Carolina.
Pop-up showers are still possible in parts of central North Carolina through midnight.
An Eyewitness video shows what may have been a tornado sighting in Orange County:
A Tornado Warning is active.... Tune into ABC11 for details... pic.twitter.com/m28eADoVfy— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 19, 2019
Orange County is under a Tornado Warning now and this is what’s happening in the sky. We’re live on air. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ROvG9WI8Ig— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) April 19, 2019
The @NWSSPC has the entire viewing area in a moderate risk for severe weather. The biggest threat is damaging wind. We could see some tornado activity too. Someone is about to have a VERY bad day... Please stay #WeatherAware today!!! #ncwx pic.twitter.com/3rlYenjCvu— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) April 19, 2019
Weather heading into the weekend
There could be leftover showers in spots overnight and into Saturday as the upper energy with this system lags behind and slowly moves east.
Easter Sunday will see more sunshine as an upper low moves out. It will be noticeably cooler for the afternoon hours with highs in the lower 60s.
High pressure will build in Monday producing plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will recover as highs will reach the mid-70s.
A front will approach the area later Tuesday and Wednesday with some clouds. A couple of showers will be possible by Wednesday.
