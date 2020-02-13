Weather

More rain expected this afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wet weather continues today. An area of low pressure in South Carolina will continue to send in moisture across the state. Numerous showers and storms will develop this afternoon. Some of that rain could be heavy. Highs will be unseasonably cool again reaching the low to mid 80s.

Low pressure will continue to ride along the coast Thursday. We'll continue to see more rain with highs in the 80s.

Drier air will lower rain chances Friday and heat thing up. Highs will warm back to the lower 90s.

An approaching cold front will increase rain chances over the weekend. Scattered storms will develop during Saturday and Sunday, but it won't be a washout.

That front will stall out just south of central North Carolina early next week. So we'll continue to see highs in the 90s with afternoon pop up storms.

Have a great day!
-Brittany Bell
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh mom says 2 men pulled gun on her and teen daughter
COVID-19 Latest: Judge rules that bowling alleys can reopen
Trump wants schools fully reopened but WCPSS disagrees
NC bowling alley ready to reopen for first time since March
Raleigh woman upset after fruit tree was trimmed without warning
A CEO at 21, online animator from Raleigh has big clients and plans
Contractor working to fix steep store driveway that damaged cars
Show More
NC citizen review boards called 'facades for accountability'
Deaths decreasing, but hot cars remain a danger to children
Blackout Day 2020 sweeps the Triangle
Raleigh instructors launch mobile pop-up yoga studio
EPA approves first 2 surface disinfectants tested to kill coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News