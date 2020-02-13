More rain expected this afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wet weather continues today. An area of low pressure in South Carolina will continue to send in moisture across the state. Numerous showers and storms will develop this afternoon. Some of that rain could be heavy. Highs will be unseasonably cool again reaching the low to mid 80s.Low pressure will continue to ride along the coast Thursday. We'll continue to see more rain with highs in the 80s.Drier air will lower rain chances Friday and heat thing up. Highs will warm back to the lower 90s.An approaching cold front will increase rain chances over the weekend. Scattered storms will develop during Saturday and Sunday, but it won't be a washout.That front will stall out just south of central North Carolina early next week. So we'll continue to see highs in the 90s with afternoon pop up storms.Have a great day!-Brittany Bell