Weather: Sunny & breezy today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure in the upper Midwest will slide into the Tennessee Valley and bring sunny skies our way today.. High temperatures top out near 50, but it'll feel like we're in the upper 30s to low 40s tomorrow because of stiff northwest winds that'll gust up to 20mph.A slow warm-up begins tomorrow as we reach into the low to mid-50s across the area. Friday will not only be mild, but it will also be soggy as a cold front brings rain to the region with temps still holding onto the 50s..Saturday will be mainly dry with just a slight chance of a showers after dark. Then, more rain arrives on Sunday before a cool down arrives Monday. The models have moderated a bit and pushed the highs back into the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows will fall into the low 20s. Still a ways to go on this, so keep an eye on the 7day forecast over the next couple of days!Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather