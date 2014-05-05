Weather

WEATHER: More sunshine today with low rain chance this week

EMBED <>More Videos

Weather Forecast for April 18, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We'll see more sunshine today as an area of low pressure continues slide farther east in the Atlantic. Highs will reach the low 70s.

A disturbance will swing across the state Monday, and that could develop a few isolated showers during the morning. Most of us will stay dry, and any rain that does form should stay fairly light. Skies clear Monday afternoon giving way to highs in the 70s.

High pressure settles northeast of the area Tuesday bringing mostly sunny skies. Temperatures warm ahead of a cold front Wednesday. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 70s. A few showers are possible late Wednesday as the cold front moves through, but rainfall totals will be light due to a lack of moisture.

We'll see a big cool down behind this cold front. Lows Thursday will drop to the upper 30s and highs will cool to the low 60s. Temperatures start to warm closer to the 70s Friday as high pressure settles nearby.

Rain chances go up Saturday ahead of an approaching area of low pressure, and cold front.

Have a great day!
-Brittany Bell

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd night of demonstrations in Raleigh following recent police shootings
FedEx shooting victims: What we know about 8 killed in Thursday's rampage
NC woman, oldest living American, dies at 116
Good times roll at downtown Raleigh pop-up skating event
NC man describes coming face-to-face with rabid bobcat
Woman hurt in brazen car theft attempt at Raleigh mall
Rocky Mount teen taken to hospital after bullet grazes his head
Show More
Third vaccine dose likely needed, in 6 to 12 months, Pfizer CEO says
Canes Girls Youth Program aims to grow hockey's appeal
Bodycam video shows cop push 73-year-old woman with dementia to ground
Stop using Peloton Tread+ 'immediately,' federal safety agency warns
Why Queen Elizabeth sat on her own during Prince Philip's funeral
More TOP STORIES News