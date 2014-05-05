WEATHER: More sunshine today with low rain chance this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We'll see more sunshine today as an area of low pressure continues slide farther east in the Atlantic. Highs will reach the low 70s.A disturbance will swing across the state Monday, and that could develop a few isolated showers during the morning. Most of us will stay dry, and any rain that does form should stay fairly light. Skies clear Monday afternoon giving way to highs in the 70s.High pressure settles northeast of the area Tuesday bringing mostly sunny skies. Temperatures warm ahead of a cold front Wednesday. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 70s. A few showers are possible late Wednesday as the cold front moves through, but rainfall totals will be light due to a lack of moisture.We'll see a big cool down behind this cold front. Lows Thursday will drop to the upper 30s and highs will cool to the low 60s. Temperatures start to warm closer to the 70s Friday as high pressure settles nearby.Rain chances go up Saturday ahead of an approaching area of low pressure, and cold front.Have a great day!-Brittany Bell