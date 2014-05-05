Weather: Morning fog followed by afternoon sun

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A ridge of high pressure will remain in control of our weather through tomorrow, so the above-average temperatures will continue as a result of this.We will be dealing with areas of dense fog once again this morning, but eventually fog will burn off for some sunshine later this morning with temperatures heading up around 80.Tomorrow will basically be a repeat of today with morning fog burning off for some sunshine and temperatures forecast to approach 80.A weakening cold front will approach the area on Saturday, bringing a slight chance for some showers during the late day. With the front stalling out on Sunday, a lingering shower is still possible around the Triangle with temperatures taking a dip.A ridge of high pressure will build over the Southeast early next week, helping to dry out the region with temperatures rising once again.Have a great Thursday!Big Weather