Weather

WEATHER: Mostly cloudy, mild with warm up on the way

EMBED <>More Videos

Weather Forecast for May 16, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Weak upper-level ridging is expected to start developing over the Southeast today, though a stalled frontal boundary tied to low pressure in the Plains will produce a few showers over the southern Appalachians, some of which may sneak into the Piedmont this afternoon. Otherwise, we expect a mostly cloudy sky to develop overhead later today, which will help keep temperatures a few degrees below the seasonal average despite a southwest breeze around surface high pressure located off the Southeast coast.

There is a better chance for a stray afternoon shower to make it into the Triangle on Monday once this frontal boundary to our west slides into the mid-Atlantic. The best chance for showers will be to the north and west of Raleigh near the Virginia border, however.

High pressure is set to strengthen over the Carolina coast on Tuesday, where it will keep the Triangle dry for the majority of the week ahead. Given the orientation of the center of high pressure, warm air out of the south is expected to return to the region by the middle of the week. As a result, temperatures are forecast to rebound back to near-normal levels, in the lower 80s, by Wednesday and Thursday.

A gradual warming pattern will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend as high pressure looms over the Southeast.

Afternoon high temperatures for Saturday and Sunday are forecast to reach the upper 80s to low 90s!

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
59% of NC stations have no fuel with pipeline back up and running
Some aren't ready to give up masks despite CDC guidance. Here's why
Israeli airstrikes kill 42, topple buildings in Gaza City
Which states are still requiring masks after CDC update?
Group gives free food, haircuts, clothing to homeless camp near I-540
Hundreds rally in Raleigh as Israel-Palestine conflict continues
Kobe Bryant inducted posthumously into Hall of Fame
Show More
Cooper lifts gathering limits and most mask rules
Tobacco Road Marathon returns in Cary park
Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23
Black high school softball player forced to cut hair during game
Civilians pay the price during worst Israel-Hamas fighting since 2014
More TOP STORIES News