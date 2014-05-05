WEATHER: Mostly cloudy, mild with warm up on the way

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Weak upper-level ridging is expected to start developing over the Southeast today, though a stalled frontal boundary tied to low pressure in the Plains will produce a few showers over the southern Appalachians, some of which may sneak into the Piedmont this afternoon. Otherwise, we expect a mostly cloudy sky to develop overhead later today, which will help keep temperatures a few degrees below the seasonal average despite a southwest breeze around surface high pressure located off the Southeast coast.There is a better chance for a stray afternoon shower to make it into the Triangle on Monday once this frontal boundary to our west slides into the mid-Atlantic. The best chance for showers will be to the north and west of Raleigh near the Virginia border, however.High pressure is set to strengthen over the Carolina coast on Tuesday, where it will keep the Triangle dry for the majority of the week ahead. Given the orientation of the center of high pressure, warm air out of the south is expected to return to the region by the middle of the week. As a result, temperatures are forecast to rebound back to near-normal levels, in the lower 80s, by Wednesday and Thursday.A gradual warming pattern will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend as high pressure looms over the Southeast.Afternoon high temperatures for Saturday and Sunday are forecast to reach the upper 80s to low 90s!Have a great day!Steve Stewart