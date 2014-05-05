Weather

WEATHER: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Tomorrow

Weather Forecast for May 15, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a bright and warm day, clouds will gradually increase overnight and temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.
Tomorrow will not be nearly as bright as today. Expect mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers in the afternoon for areas west of I95. Highs will be in the 70s.

A better chance for rain arrives Monday afternoon and evening along with early Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, we'll see more sunshine.
Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s before a big warm-up arrives later in the week.

Have a great weekend!

Robert Johnson

