WEATHER: Mostly Cloudy Tonight, Big Warm Up This Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower late tonight and overnight. Expect lows in the mid 50s.Tomorrow will be another mostly cloudy day. A few showers will occur, mainly late in the day, with the best chance for any isolated storms being northwest of the Triangle.Tuesday will start off cloudy with a stray shower/drizzle before sunshine arrives by the afternoon and evening. Then a warming trend ensues as temperatures climb into the upper 80s later this weekend and low 90s by next weekend.Have a great week!Robert Johnson