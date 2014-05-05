Weather

WEATHER: Mostly Cloudy Tonight, Big Warm Up This Week

Weather Forecast for May 16, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower late tonight and overnight. Expect lows in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be another mostly cloudy day. A few showers will occur, mainly late in the day, with the best chance for any isolated storms being northwest of the Triangle.


Tuesday will start off cloudy with a stray shower/drizzle before sunshine arrives by the afternoon and evening. Then a warming trend ensues as temperatures climb into the upper 80s later this weekend and low 90s by next weekend.
Have a great week!

Robert Johnson

