WEATHER: Mostly Cloudy Tonight, More Rain Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s. Watch for areas of patchy fog. Rain showers arrive tomorrow mornings for the Sandhills as an area of low pressure slides through South Carolina tomorrow. This will bring more widespread rain tomorrow afternoon into the overnight hours. Some of the rain could end as a brief period of snow during the pre-dawn hours, leaving at best a dusting of snow along the Virginia boarder.

Skies will quickly clear on Thursday and high pressure will bring strong northwest winds. Highs will be in the mid 40s but it'll feel like we're in the mid to upper 30s for much of the day.

Friday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 40s. Saturday starts off sunny but clouds will building ahead of our next system that bring rain on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will feature of a mix of sun and clouds with near average highs.

Robert Johnson
Robert Johnson

