WEATHER: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure over the area overnight has kept skies clear, but an area of high clouds is approaching the region from the west. These will move across our sky through at least the first half of today as a weak disturbance up in the atmosphere moves over the area. This will keep skies partly sunny, though it will also turn warmer as the flow across the Triangle turns to the southwest at the surface and aloft. With the warming air moving back in, temperatures will reach the mid-70s.A larger trough will move out of the Upper Midwest across the Great Lakes tonight into tomorrow.Though we have clearing for a time late this afternoon and evening, clouds will return again overnight as the cold front associated with this trough approaches the Appalachians. We continue to have intervals of cloudiness through tomorrow as the front crosses the area. With all the best upper-level support lifting well to our north and only limited moisture, most locations will remain dry, although a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Any shower would be during the midday hours. The afternoon turns out sunnier behind the front as drier air moves in with west-to-northwest flow aloft at the base of the upper trough.Gusty northwest winds will filter cooler air back in for tomorrow night into Thursday as high pressure moves in to promote dry weather for the rest of the week. There will be some clouds to mix with the sun on Thursday as the trough crosses the area, but overall it will be fairly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.Friday will be sunny and warmer as upper-level ridging returns to the area.The next storm system to approach the area is looking faster on both the American and the European models. A storm system that develops over Texas Friday heads this way for Saturday, spreading rain into the area early in the afternoon. This rain may be heavy, though where the heaviest rain sets up is still being debated by the models; theAmerican has widespread rain over us, while the European keeps it to our south. The chances that we get a good soaking are reasonably high, especially with the chance that we could get a couple of heavy thunderstorms as well with the system coming through into Saturday night.The storm will move away to the east by early Sunday, though we could have a stray shower lingering early in the morning as the upper trough axis comes through the area. However, drier air returns behind the storm with some sun returning as high pressure begins to build back in. This high will promote sunshine to start next week.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather