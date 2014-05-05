WEATHER: Mostly Sunny, Little Cooler Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A dry cold front will move across the Carolinas this evening and make way for a slightly cooler day tomorrow.Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with lows in the mid 30s. High pressure will quickly build into our region and provide a mostly sunny day with highs around 50.More clouds appear for both Thursday and Friday and we'll have highs in the low 50s. There's a chance for a sprinkle in the Sandhills Thursday evening with a few showers possible Friday night in the Sandhills, but most of us will remain dry.This weekend will feature plenty of sunshine but it will be chilly with highs only topping out in the upper 40s.Our next best chance for rain arrives Monday night into early Tuesday.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson