Weather

Weather: Mostly Sunny, Nice Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a cold rain this morning, we had a bright and beautiful afternoon with highs in the 50s.

Tonight will be clear and cold with areas of patchy fog and lows in the mid to upper 20s. High pressure will be in control for then next few days, providing plenty of sunshine.

A cold front will move through the Carolinas overnight Friday into early Saturday morning and bring a few showers. MLK weekend and MLK Day on Monday will be bright but chilly with highs just below 50.

Mostly sunny conditions continue for Tuesday as well.
Be Well & Stay Safe,

Robert Johnson

