WEATHER: Seasonable Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today, the Carolinas will be on the western periphery of a ridge of high pressure as it slowly exits the Eastern Seaboard. A light southerly flow will take hold this afternoon, and temperatures should wind up 10 degrees higher than yesterday. A shortwave trough and associated area of surface low pressure will swing through the lower Great Lakes tonight. Therefore, some high clouds may sneak into the area in the southwest flow aloft. As the surface low heads northeast through Quebec tomorrow, a trailing cold front will near our area from the west. Southwesterly breezes out ahead of this front will make for a nice and milder day across the Triangle with afternoon temperatures soaring well into the 50s.This moisture-starved front will move through the area tomorrow evening with little fanfare aside from a few clouds. Behind the front, a northerly breeze will user in chillier air for late tomorrow night and Tuesday. In fact, temperatures will be hard pressed to climb above the 50-degree mark Tuesday despite a good deal of sunshine.The large area of high pressure building in Tuesday will remain anchored in place on Wednesday, promoting a dry and chilly day. As the center of the high shifts offshore Wednesday afternoon, more of an easterly low-level flow will develop. This could lead to an overall increase in clouds.A deep upper-level trough and associated cold front is forecast to sweep across the Great Lakes south through the central Gulf Coast states Thursday. Increasing southerly flow in advance of this front will lead to an increase in moisture and cloud cover across our region Thursday along with a surge of warmth, which may near record territory. There can also be pockets of rain breaking out in the afternoon. Best chance for steadier, heavier rain comes late Thursday into Thursday night and may linger into Friday as the cold front sweeps across the area. There could also be an area of low pressure riding up along the front, enhancing the rainfall.A return to dry and cooler weather is expected behind the front to round out the week and to start off the new weekend and year.Have a great day!Steve Stewart