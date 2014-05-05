Weather: Partly sunny and mild this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Though we have had a few high clouds around overnight, we are looking pretty clear overall and seem to be on track to start the day today the way we did yesterday - with areas of dense fog forming once again.The mainly clear skies have allowed for good radiational cooling, right down to the dew point. The visibility dropped to 1/8 of a mile yesterday morning, and we should see near-zero visibility again this morning and perhaps even tomorrow and Thursday mornings as the weather pattern over the Triangle remains pretty much unchanged with a subtropical high pressure area in control.Fog will break by 10 a.m. in most places each morning, leaving behind warm and sunny days. Temperatures will get into the upper 70s, but some of the guidance has 80 degrees Fahrenheit as a possibility. If the fog breaks soon enough, this would be a possibility. With gradual day-to-day warming, tomorrow and Thursday stand the best shot for getting into the low 80s, though the flow becomes a little more easterly by Thursday, which could be enough to limit readings to the upper 70s. Fog chances will be a little higher for tomorrow and perhaps Thursday mornings as dew points continue to creep up with a light southeasterly return flow around this high; they get into the low to mid-60s late tonight and again late tomorrow night. This could mean more widespread dense fog, especially late tonight into tomorrow morning. The higher dew points will mean milder nights as well.The dry weather sticks around at least through Saturday, as the upper-level ridge and surface high pressure remain in place. We do see a little more influence from a high over the Northeast for the end of the week, and that could be enough to give us some cooler nights and trim a couple of degrees off our highs as well.Saturday will have a strong cold front pushing through the Northeast and Ohio Valley, with moisture getting drawn up into the front ahead of it out of the Gulf of Mexico. The long-range models differ on whether or not the front ever arrives here. However, until we see stronger signs of this ridge breaking down, we'll have only minimal mention of rainfall, even into early next week.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather