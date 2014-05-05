Weather: Partly Sunny, Breezy Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers and temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. It'll be breezy with winds out of the north from 5-10mph.High pressure will gradually move into the region and provide partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 40s but it'll feel like the mid 30s due to strong north and northwest breezes.As that area of high pressure inches closer to the Carolinas, more sunshine will appear for Wednesday and Thursday.Milder air along with rain arrives on Friday.A big cool down arrives early next week as high temperatures (not wind chills) only reach into the 40s and 30s.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson