WEATHER: Partly Sunny, Mild

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will dissipate over the region today as mid- and upper-level clouds continue to filter in ahead of an approaching cold front to the west. A more southerly flow is expected to set up by the afternoon, which will start to usher in warmer air and increased moisture, especially near the coast. Today will be another mild day despite the increased cloud cover, with most areas reaching afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s.The area is expected to remain dry for most of the day, but showers will start to develop toward the evening over the central and eastern portions of the state. Showers are forecast to be more widespread closest to the coast where greater moisture will advance in during the day, but stray showers are expected to make it into the Triangle during the night. Otherwise, most of the Piedmont should remain dry overnight as the front weakens and passes over the Carolinas. Warm air lingering into the night will keep milder conditions in place.As this cold front passes to the east on Monday, cooler, drier air will start to rush in from the northwest with a breezy wind. The milder air will be replaced by more seasonable conditions, though a cooldown will continue into Tuesday where temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s. Otherwise, high pressure will start to build over the region during the early week, promoting a mostly sunny sky.As high pressure shifts off to the east by midweek, a second cold front will approach and pass over the Carolinas. Showers from this system will likely arrive late/overnight Wednesday and continue into Thursday before retreating east. Otherwise, it will be another milder day given the return of a southwesterly flow, and most outdoor Thanksgiving activities should be spared from afternoon showers.Have a great day,Steve Stewart