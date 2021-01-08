NC Weather: Patches of snow cover parts of central North Carolina

All-day, central North Carolina saw a mix of very cold rain and a wintry mix.
NCDOT prepares ahead of wintery weather
A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday from Moore County up through Warren County and areas north and west-- stopping shy of Cumberland County and the I-95 corridor.
Person County, more specifically Roxboro, saw the most snow accumulation sitting at less than an inch of snow.
For the latest weather updates sent straight to your phone, download the ABC11 app
The snow is pretty much done with for the evening, however, temperatures overnight and into the morning could make for a couple of slick spots on the road in the morning as temperatures drop to about 30 degrees.
Josh Chapin reports from Roxboro:
Starting in Randolph and Guilford counties, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect as those areas are likely to see more winter weather with this event.
Snow started coming down in the North Carolina mountains late Thursday, blanketing the area by Friday morning.
However, Saturday morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. There may be some slick spots on the roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.
RELATED: Snow day changes: Wake County Schools alters plans in remote learning world
Accuweather: Snowfall is coming for southeastern US