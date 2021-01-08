NC Weather: Patches of snow cover parts of central North Carolina

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=9473952" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Trucks were out brining Thursday and Friday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- What was once a well-defined line of freezing rain and snow line coming in from the north fell apart as it moved into the Triangle leaving behind mostly just patches of snow on Friday evening.All-day, central North Carolina saw a mix of very cold rain and a wintry mix.A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday from Moore County up through Warren County and areas north and west-- stopping shy of Cumberland County and the I-95 corridor.Person County, more specifically Roxboro, saw the most snow accumulation sitting at less than an inch of snow.The snow is pretty much done with for the evening, however, temperatures overnight and into the morning could make for a couple of slick spots on the road in the morning as temperatures drop to about 30 degrees.Starting in Randolph and Guilford counties, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect as those areas are likely to see more winter weather with this event.Snow started coming down in the North Carolina mountains late Thursday, blanketing the area by Friday morning.However, Saturday morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. There may be some slick spots on the roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.