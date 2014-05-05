Weather

WEATHER: Plenty of Sun, Pleasant Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure that brought very chilly weather the past few days has settled into the southeast where it is now promoting a warming trend through at least Wednesday. The dry air will also mean clear skies through tomorrow night then only patchy clouds showing up Tuesday and Wednesday. With dew points below 60 all week, we will be in a comfortable air mass.
As for some rain, the first opportunity will be with a system currently near Seattle. This storm will slowly drop southeast before turning up into the western Great Lakes by Friday. A trailing front will gradually push Gulf and Atlantic moisture our way and raise the possibility of a shower by Thursday afternoon but an even better chance of a couple of showers and a thunderstorm Friday and Friday night.

Next weekend looks unsettled with a few opportunities for showers but it is still early to give specifics.

Happy Easter Sunday!

Robert Johnson
